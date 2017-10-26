NMA condemns low immunisation coverage

NIGERIA Medical Association, NMA, has decried the drastic variation in immunisation coverage across the country, adding that childhood deaths from vaccine preventable diseases will continue to rise until routine immunisation is strengthened nationwide. Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Mustapha Makanta Yahaya, at a press conference marking the 2017 […]

