Nnamdi Azikiwe University 2017/2018 Academic Calendar Released.

This is to inform students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University that the institution’s Senate has approved the Calendar for 2017/2018 academic session for regular students as follows: FIRST SEMESTER 1. Monday, November 20, 2017: – “All students return and commence/continue payment of fees and Registration process.” 2. Monday, November 27, 2017: “Lectures commence for all …

