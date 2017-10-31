Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Azikiwe University & Its Affiliate Institutions 2017/2018 DE Screening Date Announced.

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

This is to inform  all candidates who applied for direct entry admission to Nnamdi Azikiwe University and its affiliate institutions (both through UTME and Direct Entry) that registration for the screening exercise will commence on Tuesday 31st of October 2017. 1. ELIGIBILITY: a. Candidates who applied for the Direct entry admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University …

