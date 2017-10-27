Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu: Arrest Senator Abaribe now – Igbo youths tell FG

A South-East based group, the World Igbo Youth Congress, WIYC, Thursday, asked Abia State Governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe to produce the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The youths said anything on the contrary, the duo should be made to face the music. The group spoke in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

