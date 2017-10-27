NNPC commences crude oil exploration in Nasarawa
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has commenced exploration activities in the Benue Trough. According to a statement by the corporation, the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru, announced this development during a visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Umaru Tanko Almakura in Lafia. Baru said the visit was in […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
