NNPC moves to secure downstream assets

As part of efforts to consolidate on the successes recorded in the steady supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has mapped out strategies to boost security around its depots and pump stations to ensure they remain functional. Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company […]

NNPC moves to secure downstream assets

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

