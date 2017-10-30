NNPC ready to secure downstream assets – Official

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has mapped out strategies to boost security around its depots and pump stations to ensure they remain functional.

A statement by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, said this was part of efforts to consolidate on the successes recorded in the steady supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

The statement reported the Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), Mr. Luke Anele, as saying the company was desirous of engaging reputable and competent security firms to safeguard its critical assets for efficient service delivery.

”This particular exercise avails us the opportunity to identify competitive offers from companies that are competent and ready to secure our assets such as depots and pump stations at competitive rates.

”The NPSC assets are wide spread nationwide, which means security is important; if you have anything of value, you must provide security to safeguard it,” Anele said.

NPSC is a midstream subsidiary of the NNPC in charge of depots and pipelines.

A total of 34 firms submitted bids for the security services out of the 54 companies invited for the jobs through selective tendering.

Ughamadu said the bid opening was conducted openly in the full glare of representatives of the bidding companies to demonstrate the NNPC’s commitment to transparency and due process in all its activities.

He said a cross-section of participating companies which witnessed the event, expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

”They described the Corporation as a transparent company that operates according to the dictates of best global standards,“he said.

The opening of bid is part of the Corporation’s commitment to transparency as a focused, accountable, competitive and transparent organisation, conducting its business with integrity.

