NNPC to begin oil exploration in Nasarawa State

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, on Thursday announced that oil search would soon begin in the nation’s inland basins. Baru made the revelation in a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group Public Affairs Manager, in Abuja. He said the exercise was in fulfillment of the Presidential mandate which directed NNPC to resume oil exploration activities in some of the nation’s inland basins including the Chad Basin and the Benue Trough.

