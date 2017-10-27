NNPC To Commence Oil Exploration In Nasarawa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that plans are underway to commence oil exploration activities in Nasarawa state.

The Group Managing Director (GMD), NNPC, Maikanti Baru, announced this during a visit to the Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura, in Lafia on Thursday.

Baru stated that the visit was in fulfilment of the presidential mandate that the NNPC should resume oil exploration activities in some of the nation’s inland basins, including the Chad Basin and Benue Trough.

He said the presidential mandate was driven by the urgent need to increase the nation’s oil and gas reserves, “thereby improving revenue streams and creating more business opportunities for Nigerians”.

Baru added that the move was also in line with NNPC’s corporate vision of 12 business focus areas (12 BUFA), informing Almakura that the NNPC team was in Nasarawa to sensitise the government and people of the state on the mission.

“I am therefore happy to be personally here to kick-start the beginning of a high-profile stakeholder engagement towards oil exploration in the Nasarawa state’s part of the Benue trough,” Baru said.

The NNPC boss assured that the agency, through its Frontier Exploration Services, would do everything possible to operate peacefully among the people and with much respect for the environment.

According to him, the corporation’s Frontier Exploration Services had already mobilised Integrated Data Services Limited, an upstream arm of the NNPC, to acquire seismic data in the Benue Trough from the Keana area.

“I am convinced that the success of the results from the IDSL’s seismic data acquisition will lead to the drilling of exploration wells in the area, which hopefully will launch Nasarawa State into the league of oil producing states in the country,” Baru said.

