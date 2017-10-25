No automatic shirt for Enyeama – Rohr

Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Gernot Rohr has taken out time to explain how the battle for the first choice spot of the Super Eagles will be like following the impending return of former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

Enyeama is set to return to the team after talks with Rohr ended on a positive note on the goalkeeper ending his exile from the team after a row with former coach Sunday Oliseh.

His return has divided opinions with many soccer lovers in Nigeria due to the fine form of FC Ifeanyi Ubah shot stopper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who has distinguished himself as the first choice of the team.

The possible return of the 35 year old could see him upstage other goalkeepers of the team as the number one goalkeeper, but Rohr, according to spokesman of the team Toyin Ibitoye, will give every goalkeeper a fair chance.

“Rohr has not said that Enyeama is coming straight into the team, but he will have to prove himself whether or not he is still fit to earn a place in the goalkeeping area. To me, it is not a bad idea. But that is not to write off other goalkeepers in the team”, he said.

The post No automatic shirt for Enyeama – Rohr appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

