Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No contradiction in nuclear messages, insists Gigaba – Independent Online

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

No contradiction in nuclear messages, insists Gigaba
Independent Online
There were no contradictions in statements by the Treasury and Energy Minister David Mahlobo on the country's nuclear procurement deal, according to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Speaking at a business breakfast in uMhlanga yesterday, a week after …
The lowest carbon emitter? No, it's not, Mr Energy MinisterBusiness Day
South Africa: Is Zuma's Nuclear Gamble Still in Play?AllAfrica.com
MPs challenge Mahlobo over his stance on nuclear powerEyewitness News
Fin24 –Politicsweb
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.