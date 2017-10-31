Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No definite date for census — NPC – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

No definite date for census — NPC
Vanguard
ABUJA—National Population Commission, NPC, said, yesterday, that there was no definite date yet for conduct of census in the country. The commission also said it lacked the power to set a date for conduct of census in the country, saying such power
Nigeria: Govt – No Definite Date for National CensusAllAfrica.com
NPopC Trains Personnel In Preparation for Enumeration Area DemarcationNTA News
Nigeria Will No Longer Be Conducting 2018 National Population And Housing CensusAfrica Independent Television
Gistmaster (blog)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.