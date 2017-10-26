IGP directs Central Regional Police Command to probe defilement of 4-year-old – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
IGP directs Central Regional Police Command to probe defilement of 4-year-old
Myjoyonline.com
The Central Regional Police Commander has been directed to take over investigations into the case in which a four-year-old girl was defiled at Assin Adadientem in the Assin Fosu District. A statement by the Police Public Affairs Directorate has …
IGP directs investigations into alleged defilement of 4-year-old
IGP steps in to save defiled 4yr-old girl
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!