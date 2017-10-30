No Regrets Not Winning the Premier League – Jay Jay Okocha
Retired footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha, has revealed that he regretted his first season in England due to his injury troubles, and named Manchester City midfielder as the best in the Premier League at the moment. While speaking in an exclusive interview with Goal.com, Super Eagles legend, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, whose popularity has endured beyond the end …
The post No Regrets Not Winning the Premier League – Jay Jay Okocha appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!