NOA DG urges leaders to preach peace

Director-General of National Orientation Agency(NOA), Dr Garab Abari, on Friday urged Nigerian leaders to preach peace to their followers to ensure tranquility and unity in the country.

Abari made the call at Peace Sensitisation programme in Port Harcourt, with “Building a People of Peace” as theme.

He said that there was need for peace in the country for development to thrive.

He pointed out that 70 per cent of the youths were vulnerable to political violence in all the states of the country.

Abari called on leaders, “from the top to bottom”, to ensure prevalence of social justice for sustenance of peace in the society.

“The elite have failed in peace-building in the country but if parents and leaders can go back to train our youths on core values, I believe the youths will be responsible and peaceful.

“We must remain faithful to Nigeria; we must build ourselves strongly.

“A country is as great as the people make it, and that’s why we call on our youths to wake up to reality and put their minds in activities that will take them to greatness,” Abari said.

In his speech, NOA Director in Rivers, Mr Oliver Wolugbom, said that the essence of the campaign was to create consciousness on the need for peaceful coexistence, reconciliation and forgiveness among communities in the state.

Wolugbom said that the aim was also to diminish and avert the possibility of new internal crisis in various communities.

“We increase awareness on the need for us to embrace peace as sine-qua non for sustainable meaningful development in the state and country.

“We solicit the buy-in and support of religious leaders, government, traditional rulers and opinion leaders for peace building, reconciliation and forgiveness,” he said.

In his contribution, a Director in the Ministry of Information, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, said that the ministry was ready to collaborate with NOA to ensure peace in the state.

Nsirim added that the state government would create institutions that would be non-partisan in working for peace in the state.

NAN

