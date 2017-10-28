Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo rejects quota system, says Nigeria should embrace merit

Osinbajo rejects quota system, says Nigeria should embrace merit
Vanguard
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has rejected the quota system being practised in the country saying it is detrimental to the progress of any nation. He therefore insisted that Nigeria must insist on merit in the conduct of our national affairs
Nobody can Islamise Nigeria, says OsinbajoThe Punch
Buhari's appointments not tribal – OsinbajoDaily Trust
Ogun, Imo have highest heads of agencies – OsinbajoNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
The Nation Newspaper –Premium Times –WorldStage
all 12 news articles »

