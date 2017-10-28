Osinbajo rejects quota system, says Nigeria should embrace merit – Vanguard
|
BusinessDay
|
Osinbajo rejects quota system, says Nigeria should embrace merit
Vanguard
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has rejected the quota system being practised in the country saying it is detrimental to the progress of any nation. He therefore insisted that Nigeria must insist on merit in the conduct of our national affairs …
Nobody can Islamise Nigeria, says Osinbajo
Buhari's appointments not tribal – Osinbajo
Ogun, Imo have highest heads of agencies – Osinbajo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!