Nobody has my nude photos, I’m not on Facebook — Ghanaian Vickie Ama cries out

Vickie Ama, an Instagram sensation and Ghanaian public figure, as they describe popular people on social media these days, has cried out that some unscrupulous people are using her pictures, especially nude pictures of hers to defraud people on Facebook.

The ebony beauty with luscious mammary came crying to Potpourri, that she’s very sad about the development and would want to warn people, especially her fans and followers on social media to be wary of such people.

“Nobody has my nude photos. These people go about asking people for money in exchange for my nude photos. I don’t have a Facebook account. I don’t even have a Facebook app on my phone. Anybody that sees me on Facebook should know it is not me. I use only Instagram and Snapchat, I don’t even have a Whatsapp number,” she mailed Potpourri through the Instagram.

The post Nobody has my nude photos, I’m not on Facebook — Ghanaian Vickie Ama cries out appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

