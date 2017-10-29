Pages Navigation Menu

“Nobody Has My unclad Pictures, I Am Not On Facebook”- Instagram Sensation, Vickie Ama

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Instagram sensation and Ghanaian media personality, Vickie Ama, in an interview, warned her fans to be wary of people who are using her pictures to dupe people on Facebook. In a chat with Potpourri, the sexy figure revealed that she is not on Facebook nor on whatsapp.   source: Instagram

