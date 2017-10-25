Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha pulls hilarious celebration as he shows off his new N7m Lexus SUV (Video)

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Charles Okocha better known as ‘Igwe 2pac’ has just gotten himself a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV worth around N7m. The Nollywood actor took to Instagram to pull a hilarious celebration as he showed off his new whip. He captioned the post: ‘Thanking God for ma Nu Nu #HatersShoveItUpYourAss #NuNu Watch the hilarious video below …

