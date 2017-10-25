Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood actor Tunde Owokoniran and wife welcome baby girl in US (photo) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Nollywood actor Tunde Owokoniran and wife welcome baby girl in US (photo)
NAIJ.COM
Talented Nollywood actor Tunde Owokoniran and his beautiful wife, Tunmise have just welcomed a newborn baby girl in the United States. The couple welcomed their first child and baby girl on Tuesday, October 24, at the Hackensack University Medical …
Actor, Tunde Owokoniran Welcomes Baby Girl with WifeModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.