Nollywood actress, Ifunanya Igwe welcomes her second child, a baby girl named Michelle

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Ifunanya Igwe and her husband, Mike Ukpabia have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Michelle. This would be their second daughter as they welcomed the first in 2016 after their traditional wedding. Congrats to them! Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

