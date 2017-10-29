Nollywood actress, Ifunanya Igwe welcomes her second child, a baby girl named Michelle

Nollywood actress, Ifunanya Igwe and her husband, Mike Ukpabia have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Michelle. This would be their second daughter as they welcomed the first in 2016 after their traditional wedding. Congrats to them! Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post Nollywood actress, Ifunanya Igwe welcomes her second child, a baby girl named Michelle appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

