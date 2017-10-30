Nordic investments in Ghana to see a boost – Veep – Ghana News Agency
Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says investments from Norway and other Nordic countries into Ghana and Africa will soon see a boost as government continues with its efforts to facilitate investments, trade and partnerships.
