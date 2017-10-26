Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Korean DMZ amidst nuclear tension – ABC News
Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Korean DMZ amidst nuclear tension
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis visited Friday morning the heavily fortified border between North Korea and South Korea known as the Demilitarized Zone amid heightened tensions over the North's nuclear program and the war of words between …
