Northeast can’t forget Buhari, 8th National Assembly – Shettima

BY NDAHI MARAMA

MAIDUGURI – Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima says the people of the northeast geo-political zone will never forget President Muhammadu Buhari’s open love for them as well as the role played by the 8th National Assembly led by Saraki and Dogara following the passage of the North-East Development Commission Bill which was signed into by President Buhari.

The Governor also added that no geo-political zone in Nigeria should wish to experience what the people of the northeast faced to necessitate a commission like the NEDC.

The Governor made these remarks in Lagos on Friday during an interview with journalists from the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, and Channels Television.

