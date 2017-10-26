Northern States PDP Chairmen Endorse Agbo, Maibasira, Kabiru For NWC

It was a peaceful gathering of political heavy-weights yesterday in Abuja as Northern States Peoples Democratic Party Chairmen ratified the unanimous tickets granted some aspirants of the party from the North Central Zone, the aspirants are Dr. Agbo Emmanuel from Benue State for the post of Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Kabiru Usman from Kogi state for the post of National Publicity Secretary and Mr. Abdullahi Maibasira Hussaini from Niger State for the post of Financial Secretary.

In his erudite presentation, Dr. Agbo who spoke on behalf of the aspirants maintained that, their enduring years of political experience had offered them enough to excel in the positions they were going for. He reiterated that, it was first better to garner support from the home front before they could enjoy support from support from other zones in the country.

Furthermore, Dr. Agbo was resolute that, the support offered them by the Northern Chairmen would not be betrayed. He said, the interest of the party was key, especially at a time when the party needed expertise and experience to do well and reclaim the mandate lost in the 2015 elections.

On the demand for a Chairman from the North-Central to confirm that, the candidates were the unanimous choices of the zone, Kogi State Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji maintained that, the candidates had been tested over time and trusted to effectively represent the area and to do well. He further charged the candidates to represent the integrity and position of the north.

Hon. John Ngbede, Benue State Chairman of the PDP had raised concern over the issue of candidates emerging from no where to contest against the already endorsed candidates and further called on the Northern Chairmen to work as a team with collective intention. They also resolved to check internal crisis within the party, especially as regards Governors who decamped from other political parties and on coming to the PDP attempted to dissolve the already standing party structures in their states.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Northern States PDP Chairmen Endorse Agbo, Maibasira, Kabiru For NWC appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

