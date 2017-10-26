Northwest unity football tourney kicks off in Calabar metropolis

From: Judex Okoro, Calabar

The second edition of Northwest unity football tournament has kicked off in Calabar metropolis.

The two weeks long soccer fiesta will feature 10 teams within Calabar Municipality, including Ikot Ansa Rocks, Qua rangers, Ikot Effanga United, Ishie Pillars, Eefut Strikers and Ediba Bombers. The completion, sponsored by Northwest Petroleum, was intended to promote football at the grassroots and also act as a talent haunt for Rovers FC and other clubs within the metropolis.

The competition played at Ishie Maracana Arena, IKot Ansa,will see the winner cart home a cash prize of N250, 000, while the second and third place winners will go home with N150, 000 and N100, 000 respectively.

In a chat with Daily Sun, the Chairman of Organising Committee and immediate past Mayor of Calabar Municipal Council, Ntufam Donatus Etim, said, “I commend the Northwest Petroleum for the sponsorship of the tournament. It was actually conceived to sustain the bond of unity amongst the youths.

“It will also serve as a breeding ground for potential soccer stars while at the same time distracting idle youths from negative tendencies,” he said.

According to him, seven outstanding players discovered during the first edition had been signed by notable clubs in the country.

Kicking off the tournament, the representative of Northwest Petroleum, Mr Labara Salihu, said the tournament is not only in line with their corporate social responsibility, but aimed at forging a closer tie with their host community. Salihu said the company will consolidate on the gains recorded so far in the area of grassroots football by expanding the tournament to accommodate both Municipality and Calabar South.

Ex-Internationals including Austine Okocha, Finidi George, Victor Ikpeba and some coaches are expected in Calabar for the finals.

