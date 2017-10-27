Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Norwich City v Derby County – BBC Sport

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Norwich City v Derby County
BBC Sport
Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) is a doubt for the visit of Derby despite playing 120 minutes of their EFL Cup defeat by Arsenal on Tuesday. The Canaries have no new injuries to cope with as they try to extend their unbeaten league run to nine
Norwich still worrying over Nelson OliveiraESPN FC
Daniel Farke claims Norwich City "deserved" to beat Arsenal after Carabao Cup exitKickOff.com
Team news: Derby County to check on Johnny Russell ahead of Norwich City clashDerby Telegraph
Football League World
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.