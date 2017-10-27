Norwich City v Derby County – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Norwich City v Derby County
BBC Sport
Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) is a doubt for the visit of Derby despite playing 120 minutes of their EFL Cup defeat by Arsenal on Tuesday. The Canaries have no new injuries to cope with as they try to extend their unbeaten league run to nine …
Norwich still worrying over Nelson Oliveira
Daniel Farke claims Norwich City "deserved" to beat Arsenal after Carabao Cup exit
Team news: Derby County to check on Johnny Russell ahead of Norwich City clash
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!