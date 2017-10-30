Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nothing happened between Davido and I – Ice Prince | WATCH

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Earlier in the year, there were reports of a bust-up between Nigerian superstar artists, Ice Prince and Davido at a concert in Asaba. Since then, none of the artists have come out to confirm the report but Ice Prince has now cleared the air, saying that there was never any issue between him and Davido. […]

The post Nothing happened between Davido and I – Ice Prince | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.