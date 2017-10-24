Nothing Less Than N50,000 For Minimum Wage – NLC Tells FG

The Kwara State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abdulyekeen Agunbiade has called on the Federal Government to review the minimum wage in the country.

Agunbiade said this in Ilorin on Tuesday, October 24 while speaking with reporters on the state of the nation. He added that according to Labour law, workers salaries should be reviewed every ten years.

The Labour leader explained the NLC has not abandoned the call for an upward review of the minimum wage for workers in the country and that Nigerian workers would not settle for any amount less than N50,000. He said that it was disheartening that Nigeria workers earn the lowest minimum wage among it contemporaries in the world.

The NLC chief added that a number of strike actions embarked upon by various trade unions were suspended out of patriotism on the part of the labour leaders. He said that the Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, was not in control of the ministry because the spate of trade disputes across the country couldn’t have been that viral if he had been in charge.

Agunbiade said NLC was in full support of the call for autonomy of local governments in the country as well as true federalism of the country.

According to him, for the local governments to be truly autonomous, it must take full control of its fund and appoint its personnel.

