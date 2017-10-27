Nov 18 I Will Sit At Home With My Wife And Drink Till Don – Man Tells Governor Obiano
A pro-biafran man has taken to Facebook to write an open note to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. In the short note, he says he wont come out to
The post Nov 18 I Will Sit At Home With My Wife And Drink Till Don – Man Tells Governor Obiano appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!