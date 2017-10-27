Now Available Africa partners Syracuse Digital on innovative advertising in Nigeria

By Etop Ekanem

A Pan-African advertising agency based in Accra, Ghana, Now Available Africa, NAA, is to partner with Syracuse, a digital agency based in Lagos, to serve its existing and potential clients better in Nigerian and West African market.

The partnership will bring the combined experience of the two agencies to bear in the vibrant Nigerian advertising market.

By this partnership, NAA and Syracuse bring to the market a new service offering designed to help clients take full advantage of the 360 advertising services it offers. The new offering will help customers access a wide pool of talent and resources from a team of talented, agile and experienced professionals who can quickly develop creative and at the same time strategic solutions to business challenges.

Speaking on the partnership, Kofi Mangesi, CEO of Now Available Africa, said “having worked extensively in the East and West African regions for some time now, we see Nigeria as an important market in our current African portfolio and this partnership helps in focusing our unique strengths to deliver strategic and innovative solutions for the market.”

Also, Sunkanmi Ola, COO at Syracuse Digital, said: “Our dedicated team of strategists and developers on both teams will provide every business we work with the expertise and resources they need to take advantage of powerful information and innovations to help them achieve their ambitions, while driving efficiency and productivity.”

