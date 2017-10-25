NPA issues new guidelines on dredging, pipeline laying, drilling

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has issued new guidelines for dredging, under water pipeline laying and drilling within the ports’ jurisdiction.

In a document exclusively obtained by Vanguard, processing fee for dredging and drilling permit was jerked up by 200 percent to N300,000 from N100,000 while another 200 percent jerk up was effected on annual renewal fee to N300,000 from N100,000. The permit, according to the document, is valid for only one year.

The new guidelines also stipulated that applications for the permits must be accompanied with a survey plan or bathymetric chart of the proposed location of pipelines route, coordinates, width and length and end points.

Retaining the survey permit and renewal fee at N100,000, the guidelines stated: “For the processing and renewal fees, N100,000 as well as a dates and duration of the proposed activity must also be attached to such applications. For dredging, sand filling, a bathymetric chart for the proposed area to be dredged, depth to be achieved during dredging and exact volume and type of material to be dredged are also to accompany application for dredging.

NPA said the timeline for processing the permits from date of application would be six weeks.

The post NPA issues new guidelines on dredging, pipeline laying, drilling appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

