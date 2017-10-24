Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPA to open dockets against those implicated in Timol murder cover-up – News24

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

NPA to open dockets against those implicated in Timol murder cover-up
News24
Judge Billy Mothle is delivering his judgment in the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol. Watch the stream above. WATCH. What To Read Next. Stellenbosch farmer dies after attack · Did Zuma cross Putin? Mother drives over her …
NPA opening docket to charge Timol murder accusedMail & Guardian
Reports: NPA opening a docket against Jan Rodrigues in Ahmed Timol caseEyewitness News
Three dockets opened in Timol cover-up caseIndependent Online
Times LIVE –Politicsweb
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.