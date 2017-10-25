NSCDC arrests 12 suspects, secures 2 convictions in Edo

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, said it arrested 12 suspects for various crimes between July and September.

Mr Makinde Ayinla, State’s Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin, while briefing newsmen on achievements of the command within the period under review.

Ayinla said the suspects were arrested for offences like fraud, illegal oil bunkering, rape, illegal mining and cultivation of cannabis among others.

According to him, two suspects were arrested for stealing, two for illegal mining, three for rape, four for suspected cannabis cultivation and one for fraud.

He added that the rape suspects, allegedly gang raped a 14 year-old SS 1 student, twice each in one night.

He further said that the fraud suspect allegedly defrauded his unsuspecting victims of N4.5 million.

Ayinla added that the command had prosecuted and secured two convictions for some of the suspects within the period under review.

The Commandant said that the some of the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

He assured residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property as the yuletide approaches, saying that officers and men of the Corps were combat ready to ensure hitch free yuletide in the state.

Meanwhile, some of the suspects who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) confessed committing the crimes and pleaded for mercy.

NAN

