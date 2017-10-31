Pages Navigation Menu

NSCDC confirms the death of Commandant in Nasarawa State

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, has confirmed the death of its Commandant, Bashir Lawan-Kano. The confirmation is in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Aso Okereke, made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday. Mr. Okereke stated that Mr. Lawan-Kano, aged 55, died at about 8.30 a.m. …

