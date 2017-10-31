NSE LIVE: Equities open with marginal gain – Ripples Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

NSE LIVE: Equities open with marginal gain
Nigerian equities opened this week with a tinge of bullishness as rallies within the highly capitalised stocks counterbalanced profit-taking transactions to leave the market with overall marginal gain of N8 billion. The All Share Index (ASI)-the common
