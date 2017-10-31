NSE LIVE: Equities open with marginal gain – Ripples Nigeria
|
Ripples Nigeria
|
NSE LIVE: Equities open with marginal gain
Ripples Nigeria
Nigerian equities opened this week with a tinge of bullishness as rallies within the highly capitalised stocks counterbalanced profit-taking transactions to leave the market with overall marginal gain of N8 billion. The All Share Index (ASI)-the common …
Capital market indices record marginal growth
Equities market opens week positive, adds N8bn
Gains in Zenith, UBA, ETI lift Nigerian equities index 0.06% as bargain hunting dictates market performance
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!