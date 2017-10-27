NSE turnover volume drops by 29.69 per cent

Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday traded 250.89 million shares valued at N3.01 billion exchanged in 3,968 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the volume represented a drop of 29.69 per cent when compared to 356.81 million shares worth N4.22 billion transacted in 4,384 deals on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart indicated that FBN Holdings was the most active with a total of 76.39 million shares valued at N473.89 million.

FCMB Group followed with an exchange of 20.39 million shares worth N21.83 million, while Diamond Bank sold 14.85 million shares valued at N15.45 million.

Fidelity Bank accounted for 13 62 million shares worth N22.58 million and Wema Bank traded11.83 million shares valued at N5.91 million.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index dropped by 55.22 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 36,462.26 as against 36,517.58 posted on Thursday, amid price loses.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.638 trillion, lost N19 billion or 0.15 per cent to close at N12.619 trillion.

Total recorded the highest price loss to lead the losers’ table with a loss of N12.25 to close at N232.75 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N3 to close at N152 and International Breweries shed N2.58 to close at N49.20 per share.

Forte Oil dipped N2.01 to close at N38.29, while Unilever was down by N1.22 kobo to close at N42.78 per share.

On the other hand, Nestle led the gainers’ table growing by N30 to close at N1, 230 per share.

GT Bank followed with a gain of 30k to close at N40 and BOC Gases improved by 19k to close at N4.15 per share.

UAC Property garnered 12k to close at N2.70 and Mansard gained 9k to close at N2.02 per share.

