NUC reveals number of UTME candidates to be admitted

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has announced that only 30 per cent out of the 1.7 million candidates who wrote the unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) will be admitted this year. The executive Secretary of the commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said this at a one day public hearing on the regulatory conflict between JAMB and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

