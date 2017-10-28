NUJ Lauds Hon. Akande on Contribution to Women Empowerment

By Ruth Tene Natsa, Abuja

The National President of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Abdulwaheed Odusile has commended the Hon. Mulikat Akande on her role in promoting women empowerment programmes.

This is even as he charged female politicians to take a cue from her.

Odusile stated this at the closing ceremony of a two day Gender equity and safety training of journalists in Abuja which was sponsored by Hon the Honourable.

In his words”She has set a pace and it would be good if other women politicians can emulate this feat to train and empower women in our society.

He added that Nigeria would be a better if more women are trained and empowered to bring development to the country.

“Women play vital role in our society. The more reason we can’t do without empowering them. We must not relent in giving them the information and opportunity to make them better in every sphere of life. In our work place, we must empower them. In our immediate society, we must give them opportunity to serve as leaders and not always followers. The women can be better than the men if given the same opportunity men have, in every facet of the society. I once again want to thank Hon. Mulikat for this noble programme. Women should embrace their fellow women and help enrich their capacity.”

You will agree with me that women are the drivers of our society” he said adding that “when you train a woman, you have made the world a better place. We can’t thank her enough, but we are sincerely grateful to her.

He also urged the participants to go as ambassadors of gender equity and safety as they go back to their media organizations.

“You have been empowered. I am happy seeing the ‘he for she’ here in the setting. The men must also be educated to know that women need same opportunity as they

He charged the participants to the message back to their various organizations, homes and immediate circles that, women must be treated equally and also given the same opportunity. I wish you all well.” He added.

In her address Hon. Mulikat Akande, had commended the organizers of the progamme for putting the capacity building of women on the front burner of national discourse.

“We want to construct a different world of work for women. As they grow up, girls must be exposed to a broad range of careers, and encouraged to make choices that lead beyond the traditional service and career options to jobs in industry, public service, agriculture and science,” she said.

“We must encourage women to be their best irrespective of the circumstance. We must be proactive in lending our voices to help women come out of their shell and showcase their potentials. There is no way we can relegate the women to the background, we must let the men know that we are as important as they are.”

“In roles where women are already under-represented, poorly paid and with little or no social protection, we must make those industries work better for them”.

“We need a robust economy that responds to the needs of women and gainfully employs them, provides equal terms and conditions for women’s paid work and unpaid work and provides support for women entrepreneurs, including their access to finance and markets,” she reiterated.

“Women must be at the heart of decision-making in all spheres from parliaments, the judiciary and peace-making forums to global governance institutions; from local governments to households; and from multinational corporations to small businesses. We want all decision-makers, in all spheres from heads of state, heads of governments and parliamentarians to CEOs, trade unions and party leaders to advocate for substantive gender equality.” she said

The two day training with theme: Gender equity and safety for women journalists, was organized by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with the Norwegian Union of Journalists, the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) the International Federation of Journalists (FAJ) kicked off October 25 and ended on 26 with participants drawn from various media organizations in Abuja.