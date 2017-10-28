Nursing mother Serena buys $6million mansion

Just days after listing her longtime home in Bel-Air, 36-year-old tennis star Serena Williams has snapped up a new home in a gated community just a few miles east in the just-as-luxe neighborhood of Beverly Hills for $6million

The 6,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and dramatic views of the city.

The huge open kitchen is decked out with state-of-the-art appliances, custom cabinets and marble countertops

When the home was staged for pictures, it was decorated in light grays and browns with accents of black

The white walls throughout the home make for a light and airy atmosphere that’s perfect for the southern California climate

The outdoor living space includes a dining area with a built-in barbecue and refrigerator that can be used all year round in the California sunshine

There’s even a small pool where Serena and Co can chill out on particularly hot days. Perhaps it will be the pool where little Alexis learns to swim

The home has views of both the city of Los Angeles to the south and the San Fernando Valley to the north

It’s unclear how often Williams will use her new home. Her primary residence is in West Palm Beach Florida, where she gave birth to her first child, Alexis Ohanian Jr., just last month and where she trains in the year-round sunny weather.

And her fiancé, who she’s set to marry sometime this month, is Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit which is based in San Francisco.

But as arguably the best tennis player in history – with an estimated net worth of $150million – Williams can afford to own however many homes she pleases.

Her new home is three stories and set on a quarter-acre in a gated community.

While the exterior of the home reflects the Spanish style of many homes in southern California, the interior is purely modern with its contemporary feel.

Williams’ old home now listed for $11.995 million is slightly larger at 6,101 square feet, and one additional bedroom. Neither of the homes have a tennis court for Williams to practice on.

The post Nursing mother Serena buys $6million mansion appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

