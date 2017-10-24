Nwosu, Ekpo Disagree On Argentina Friendly For Super Eagles – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Nwosu, Ekpo Disagree On Argentina Friendly For Super Eagles
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Henry Nwosu (MON) and Friday Ekpo, two former Super Eagles midfielders, have disagreed on the choice of Argentina friendly match for the Super Eagles, which will come up in Russia on November 14. The Super Eagles will play the South …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!