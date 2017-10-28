Pages Navigation Menu

Nwoye: Obiano Should Account for Misused Anambra Funds – THISDAY Newspapers

Nwoye: Obiano Should Account for Misused Anambra Funds
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Tony Nwoye has challenged Anambra State Governor Chief Willie Obiano to account for the Local Government funds accrued to the state from the Federation account. Nwoye, who …
