Nwoye: Obiano Should Account for Misused Anambra Funds – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nwoye: Obiano Should Account for Misused Anambra Funds
THISDAY Newspapers
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Tony Nwoye has challenged Anambra State Governor Chief Willie Obiano to account for the Local Government funds accrued to the state from the Federation account. Nwoye, who …
Obiano has been in motion but no movement
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!