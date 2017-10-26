Nwoye vows to conduct LG elections

Accuses Obiano of misusing N20bn LG funds

By Charles Kumolu

All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has described the failure of Governor Willie Obiano administration to conduct local government elections as a deliberate effort to emasculate democracy at that tier and confiscate the funds meant for the local governments.

A statement issued by Nwoye Campaign affirmed that if elected governor, Nwoye would in less than one year conduct local government elections to give a sense of belonging to the local governments.

The statement by Nonso Madu, Nwoye Campaign said: “It is amazing that Willie Obiano has not given any reasonable explanation for his failure to conduct local government elections. We do not see his failure in this regard as accidental as it is part of the scheme to divert the entitlements of the local governments for his selfish purposes.

“He has over the last three years diverted the entitlement of local governments estimated at more than N20 billion.

“Nwoye believes that the people are entitled to choose those who should govern their municipal affairs and that no man or woman should direct them on their felt needs.

“He also believes that within the context of the law, that municipal authorities should be given the liberty to administer their municipalities upon the mandate they get from their different electorates.

“If elected, Nwoye would immediately commence the process of conducting local government elections so that a set of democratically elected local government executives would be inaugurated within the first year of his own inauguration.

“Besides his failure to do anything right, including managing the good road network he inherited, Obiano’s failure to conduct local government election is a deliberate plan to hold on to the funds accruing to the local governments.

“If he says the contrary, we challenge him to tell us how much he has received on behalf of the local governments and how he expended the funds.”

