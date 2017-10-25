Pages Navigation Menu

Oando declared false financial statements, unrealised profits – SEC

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused the management of Oando Plc of declaring false financial statements and unrealised profits. This is contained in a letter signed by Imoh Anast, head, SEC’s legal department, and sent to Wale Tinubu, Oando CEO. SEC said the company breached the code of corporate governance on two occasions: […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

