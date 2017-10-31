Oando declares N383.5bn turnover in Q3 2017, as debt reduces by N18bn – Vanguard
Oando declares N383.5bn turnover in Q3 2017, as debt reduces by N18bn
Oando Plc has recorded impressive third quarter 2017 financials as turnover increased by 16 per cent to N383.5 billion from N329.9 billion in comparative period of 2016. •An Oando Filling Station that was also raided by the robbers. The company also …
Oando's N7.1b Q3 profit excites shareholders
