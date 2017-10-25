Oando fights back, obtains court order against SEC

In a decisive response to the technical suspension of the trading of its shares and proposed forensic audit of the company’s affairs, Oando Plc has fought back, obtaining an ex-parte order from the Federal High Court, to restrain the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and any other party working on their behalf from effecting the directive […]

