Oando gets court order to halt SEC technical suspension, forensic audit
Oando Plc said it has obtained an ex-parte order from the Federal High Court (FHC) with an interim order restraining the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from implementing a technical suspension on its shares. The company’s Head, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Alero Balogu, said on Tuesday that the ex-parte order was obtained on Oct. 23.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
