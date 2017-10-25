Oando gets court order to halt SEC technical suspension, forensic audit

Oando Plc said it has obtained an ex-parte order from the Federal High Court (FHC) with an interim order restraining the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from implementing a technical suspension on its shares. The company’s Head, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Alero Balogu, said on Tuesday that the ex-parte order was obtained on Oct. 23.

