Oando gets court order to halt SEC technical suspension, forensic audit

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Oando Plc said it has obtained an ex-parte order from the Federal High Court (FHC) with an interim order restraining the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from implementing a technical suspension on its shares. The company’s Head, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Alero Balogu, said on Tuesday that the ex-parte order was obtained on Oct. 23.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

