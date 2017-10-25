Pages Navigation Menu

OAP Freeze reacts to popular Port Harcourt pastors receiving Rolls Royce as birthday gifts

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Two popularly Port Harcourt based pastors who are always in the news, Pastors David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries and Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries, recently received Rolls Royce gifts on their recently celebrated birthdays. Pastor Chibuzor is said to have rejected his own and used for charity, while it has not been known what pastor …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

