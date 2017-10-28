OAU first year student commits suicide

A 16-year old 100-level student of Microbiology at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mercy Afolaranmi, has committed suicide. According to the school’s Chief Security Officer, Babatunde Oyatokun, Miss Afolaranmi, poisoned herself. Students and a neighbour close to the deceased also said she killed herself due to poor grade. “We got a call that one of …

