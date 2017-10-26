Oba Akiolu backs true federalism, says Nigeria won’t break up

LAGOS—THE Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has said, returning the country to true federalism will enable federating units grow at their pace and place the country on the paths of peace and progress.

He said contrary to insinuations in some quarters that true federalism and devolution of powers would breakup the country, it would rather reduce the tension in the land, give a sense of belonging to all federating units and stabilise the country.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo noted that the Oba dropped the hint when the Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson paid him a courtesy call in his palace yesterday.

The Oba congratulated the governor for the giant developmental strides in Bayelsa State. While praying God to continue to strengthen him, the Royal Father said he fully supports Governor Dickson’s call for true federalism and devolution of power.

The Governor then thanked the Oba for his kind words, his fatherly support to successive administrations in Lagos.

State and above all, for making Lagos home for all, irrespective of tribe, religion and Creed. Governor Dickson also called on Royal Fathers across the country to support the call for true federalism and devolution of power to the federating units, adding that it is by so doing that the unity of the country can stand the test of time

The post Oba Akiolu backs true federalism, says Nigeria won’t break up appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

